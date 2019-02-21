NY Imam: 'Don't take Jews and Christians as allies'

NY Imam claims FBI and police in NYC, elsewhere in US have spies in every mosque paid to bait Muslims into making inflammatory statements.

New York Imam Abul Baraa Muhammad Abdullah Amreeki delivered a sermon in which he quoted verses in the Quran that said that Muslims should not take Jews and Christians as allies, reports the Middle East Media Research Institute (MEMRI).

He said it is very common today for Muslims to spy on, covertly monitor, and "entrap" other Muslims because the government or police threatened them or offered them some incentive, and that it is a known fact that the FBI and police in New York City and elsewhere in the U.S have spies in every mosque that are paid to deceitfully bait Muslims into making inflammatory statements. He said that Islam forbids spying in this fashion, and that it is prohibited to report on the prayer and donation activities of mosque members.

Imam Amreeki said that people who do this receive a worse punishment than infidels on Judgement Day. He elaborated that some scholars have said that those who spy on Muslims for non-Muslims should be punished by death, while other scholars have said that only non-Muslim informants should be punished by death.

The sermon was delivered at the Rockaway Islamic Center in Queens, NY, where Amreeki is the imam.

The video was uploaded to the center's Facebook page and to Amreeki's YouTube channel on January 25, 2019. Amreeki was born and raised Christian in Jamaica, Queens, NY. He was incarcerated at the age of 19 for robbery and spent time at Rikers Island. He converted to Islam when he was 20 after becoming familiar with Islam in prison. According to the bio on his website, islamsfinest.com, Amreeki is an Arabic-to-English translator, who studied at the Qortoba Institute for Arabic Studies in Cairo. He also attended CUNY Medgar Evers College. The bio further says that Amreeki was previously the imam of Islamic Center of SC in Conway, South Carolina.