Jewish Home's number 3 quits over joint run

Journalist Yifat Erlich, who was third on the Jewish Home list and sixth on the Jewish Home-National Union alliance with Otzma Yehudit, resigned Thursday morning from the list and will not run for the 21st Knesset.



Erlich left the list after the Jewish Home central committee decided last night to approve the agreement for a joint run with the Otzma Yehudit party, contrary to her position.



Following Erlich's decision, the public council of the Jewish Home Party will convene shortly and will elect a new candidate to be placed in the same slot on the list.

"YIfat Erlich, the No. 3 candidate on the Jewish Home list, reached an agreement in mutual understanding with the party chairman, Brig. Gen. (res.) Rafi Peretz, about her departure from the list. As a result, the public council of the Jewish Home will convene today to choose the women's placement."



Last night, the National Union and the Jewish Home Centers approved an agreement on a technical bloc with Otzma Yehudit.



According to the agreement, Otzma Yehudit candidates will be placed in the 5th and 8th spots on the list. Immediately after the elections, Otzma will split from the Jewish Home-National Union faction and will function in the Knesset as an independent faction.