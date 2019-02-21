Otzma Yehudit's Knesset representatives: Ben-Ari and Ben-Gvir

The two will take places 5 and 8, respectively, on the combined list with Jewish Home-National Union.

The secretariat of Otzma Yehudit determined its representatives in the upcoming elections to the Knesset: Dr. Michael Ben-Ari will be placed in the first place, while attorney Itamar Ben-Gvir will be in second place.



This means that in the combined list of the Jewish Home-National Union, Dr. Ben-Ari and Ben-Gvir will be placed in places five and eight, respectively.

On Wednesday, Otzma Yehudit announced that it had accepted a compromise deal with the Jewish Home-National Union alliance for a technical bloc, placing the three factions on a single list in the elections, but not obliging Otzma to remain with the Jewish Home and National Union in the Knesset.

The arrangement offered by the Jewish Home and accepted by Otzma Wednesday morning would give Otzma the fifth and eighth spots on the joint Knesset list.

Otzma Yehudit said, "Contrary to what is happening in various movements, each candidate for Otzma sought to advance the other, and Baruch Marzel and Bentzi Gopstein, who are also considered safe candidates, refused to contend.”



"There is no doubt that after a successful term in which our representatives are represented in the Knesset, the number of Otzma representatives will double and even triple, because the public wants Otzma Yehudit in the Knesset."