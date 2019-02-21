Likud reminds former Cabinet secretary of the past

The Likud responded on Wednesday to criticism by Zvi Hauser, a candidate for the Knesset with Benny Gantz’s Israel Resilience Party who in the past served as Cabinet Secretary, over the inclusion of Otzma Yehudit as a technical bloc to the Jewish Home and the National Union.

"We would like to remind Zvika Hauser, who is deeply concerned about the technical bloc achieved with Otzma Yehudit, that he was in the past a member of the coalition negotiating team that negotiated with the National Union, of which Michael Ben-Ari was a member,” the Likud wrote on Twitter.

Hauser had tweeted earlier on Wednesday, in the wake of the agreement between the Jewish Home and Otzma Yehudit, which had been pushed by Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu, "The day on which a straight line is drawn between Lehava - Gopstein + Ben Gvir - and the government meeting room will be eternally remembered in disgrace.”

"The silence of the lambs in the Likud reverberates. Do not bear the names of Herzl, Jabotinsky, Begin and Shamir in vain. On the day after Netanyahu, this false ship will be a ghost ship. Until that happens, we will fight so as not to drown in shame,” added Hauser.