Yesh Atid MK joins Labor slate

MK Haim Jelin, who quit Yesh Atid, and MK Yael Cohen Paran, who was with Livni's party, placed in reserved spots on Labor Knesset list.

Labor Party chairman Avi Gabbay announced on Wednesday evening that MK Haim Jelin will be given a spot on the Labor list for the 21st Knesset which had been reserved for a candidate of Gabbay’s choice.

Jelin, who announced last week that he would leave the Yesh Atid party after being informed by its chairman Yair Lapid that he will not be placed in a realistic spot on its list, will be placed in the 10th spot on the Labor slate.

In addition, Gabbay announced he would place MK Yael Cohen Paran (Hatnua), who was the representative of the Green Movement in the outgoing Knesset, in the 16th spot on the Labor list.

The Hatnua party quit the race earlier this week when its chairwoman, Tzipi Livni, announced she would be stepping down from politics.

Gabbay said that "as someone who has seen the activities of MK Jelin and MK Paran up close, I am proud of them and am happy that they are joining the best team in the Knesset and in the next government - the team of the Labor Party. This is a winning team.”

He added that "Haim, a resident of the Gaza envelope, will fight with us to restore quiet to the southern communities. Yael, together with the Labor team, will lead the environmental struggles for the quality of life of all of us. Both are experienced Knesset members who will lead the change in our country together with us.”