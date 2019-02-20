Chief of Staff visits IDF Gaza Division

IDF Chief of Staff Lieutenant General Aviv Kochavi visited the Gaza Division Wednesday.

The Chief of Staff was accompanied by the Commander of the Southern Command, Major General Hartzi Halevi, the Commander of the Gaza Division, Brigadier General Eliezer Toledano and the commanders of the forces in the area.

During the visit, the chief of staff toured key points in the Gaza Division, conducted an assessment of the situation and met with the commanders in the sector.