Realizing the dream: Touch the moon

Yariv Bash, co-founder of SpaceIL, talks about the first Israeli spacecraft headed for the moon is set to be launched this week.

Is there a scientific aim to this mission or is it just a competition ? Is this a one-way ticket journey? What are the operation’s chances of success?

We also try to figure out if Mars is next on SpaceIL’s agenda and what the company has concealed in its tiny onboard time capsule?

Also: Yariv shares details of the tragic accident that left him confined to a wheelchair but hasn’t stopped him from fulfilling his dreams.