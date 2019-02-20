US ambassador to Poland calls on FM to apologize to Poland

Ambassador calls on Minister Yisrael Katz to apologize to Poland for remarks on Polish anti-Semitism. 'We're too important to each other.'

The United States’ ambassador to Poland called on Israel’s acting foreign minister, Yisrael Katz, to apologize to Poland for remarks that have led to a diplomatic crisis.

“I just felt that two strong allies like Israel and Poland, of course they are strong allies of the United States, shouldn’t be using that kind of rhetoric. We are too important to each other not to work these things out,” U.S. Ambassador to Poland Georgette Mosbacher said on Wednesday.

Katz was appointed to his position on Sunday.

A day later, Katz, the son of Holocaust survivors, said in an interview that “Poles collaborated with the Nazis, definitely. As Yitzhak Shamir said, they suckle anti-Semitism with their mother’s milk.”

He called it something “we will never forgive and never forget.”

Following Katz remarks, Poland pulled out of a summit of central European countries that was to be held in Israel this week. The summit was downgraded to bilateral meetings instead.

Mosbacher assumed her ambassadorship in September. During her confirmation hearing before the U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee, Mosbacher said that Poland’s recently passed law that made it a crime to accuse Poland of complicity in the Holocaust had contributed to the rise of anti-Semitism in Eastern Europe.

Poland objected to her comments but said that her credentials would be accepted if she were confirmed as envoy to Poland.