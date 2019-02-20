Jeffrey Rosen to replace Rod Rosenstein as deputy US AG

Trump will name attorney Jeffrey Rosen, the current deputy transportation secretary, to serve as the next deputy U.S. attorney general.

President Donald Trump will name attorney Jeffrey Rosen, the current deputy transportation secretary, to serve as the next deputy U.S. attorney general.

“His years of outstanding legal and management experience make him an excellent choice to succeed Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, who has served the Department of Justice over many years with dedication and distinction,” new U.S. attorney general, William Barr, said Tuesday in a statement.

Rosen must be confirmed by the Senate.

He does not have experience as a prosecutor or Justice Department official, which is unusual in the position for which he has been nominated, Reuters reported,

Rosenstein said earlier this month that he would step down once Barr was confirmed as attorney general. Bar was confirmed last week. Rosenstein is expected to leave his position next month.

Rosenstein appointed Robert Mueller as special counsel to look into Russian interference in the 2016 elections and has been a key player in overseeing the probe that President Donald Trump has called a “witch hunt.”