Bnei Brak says no to digital signs

'Bnei Brak has unique character; rabbis and residents put us here to preserve it,' explains city council member who promoted decision.

The Bnei Brak Municipal Signs Committee headed by city Councilman Chaim Meir Langsam, yesterday made a sweeping decision prohibiting the display of electronic signs in storefronts and in the streets of the city.

He says complaints about inappropriate publications in digital signs posted by business owners in various parts of the city came to the committee's attention.

A council member said the committee sought out halachic and legal opinions, consulted with the city's rabbis and educators, and also approached Mayor Avraham Rubinstein who expressed support for removing the electronic signs from around the city.

At the end of discussions, the committee decided to ban placing electronic signage in stores and in the streets of the city without selective vetting of all advertising content.

However, the committee decided to exempt and permit placing electronic signs that display opening hours and services or products sold in the store or in the business.

It was also reported that regulation guidelines will be drafted in coming days and distributed to city business owners.

"Bnei Brak has a unique character," Langsam explained, "unlike all other cities in Israel and around the world, it has a history and with G-d's help it also has a bright future as a city of Torah and hasidut. Unfortunately, there are business owners who don't understand this basic issue, and seek to bring advertising methods that are also inappropriate elsewhere, but especially in a city like Bnei Brak.

"We were elected and sent to the city council by the rabbis and residents of the city to preserve this unique character, and we're doing all we can to fulfill our mission in the best possible way."