

March for Israel in the capital of Ireland Over 100 Irish citizens march in Dublin to protest Ireland's proposed BDS legislation. “We are Irish and we buy from Judea and Samaria.” Arutz Sheva Staff,

Lev HaOlam March in Dublin With shofars, products from Judea and Samaria, and calls of ‘Am Yisrael Chai’: Over a hundred Irish citizens marched on the main road in Dublin in opposition to the proposed legislation boycotting products from Judea and Samaria. They also took pictures with signs reading “I also buy products from Judea and Samaria,” as they purchased products from Judea and Samaria at a stand set up nearby. Attorney Nati Rom, Founder of the ‘Lev HaOlam’ Organization said, “Everywhere they act against us- we will be there.”



Over 100 people marched on Sunday (Feb. 17th) in Dublin, the capital of Ireland, against the proposed legislation whose goal is to boycott products from Israel made in Judea and Samaria.



In the most recent vote in the Irish Senate this past November, the legislation passed with a majority putting it one step closer towards being made into law. According to the legislation, anyone purchasing Israeli products from Judea and Samaria will face a significant fine or potentially even imprisonment.



The march on Sunday was organized by Attorney Nati Rom, Founder and Director of the ‘Lev HaOlam’ Organization which fights against the global boycott of Judea and Samaria, together with the Ireland Israel Alliance. The march took place on the main road of Dublin and included over a hundred participants opposed to the legislation. The marchers also sang chants of “Am Yisrael Chai.”



During the march, a stand was set up by the Lev HaOlam Organization with many products from Judea and Samaria available for purchase. The products included chocolates, wines, and many others. Hundreds of passersby took time to sample the products and make purchases while proclaiming their support for the Jewish pioneers in Judea and Samaria. Many of the customers also took pictures with signs reading, “We are Irish citizens and we also buy products from Judea and Samaria.”

