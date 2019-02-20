'Explain to Trump that we're not budging on Judea and Samaria'

Caroline Glick, candidate with the New Right, discusses future of Judea and Samaria and Israel's relationship with the Trump administration.

Journalist Caroline Glick, who was recently tapped to run with Naftali Bennett’s New Right, spoke at the joint Arutz Sheva – National Council of Young Israel pre-election conference Tuesday evening to discuss her decision to run for the Knesset, the implications of the Trump administration’s upcoming Middle East peace plan, and the future of Judea and Samaria.

American-born Glick, who has worked at a number of American and Israeli outlets including The Jerusalem Post, Breitbart, and Makor Rishon, explained her decision to make the jump from journalism to politics, telling Arutz Sheva.

“What more can I do? Can I take action that moves from thought to implementation? There are a lot of things that I think are of critical importance for Israel to dealing with today, and I think that in the Knesset…I’m going to be in a position to do more, to take what I’ve been writing about and translate it into law and into action.”

Chief among the issues on the agenda for the 35th government of Israel, set to be formed following this April’s election, will be Israel’s response to the upcoming Middle East peace plan, which the Trump administration is expected to release after the 21st Knesset is voted in.

Glick noted Trump’s “credibility” with Israel, built over the past two years through a series of policy changes including the relocation of the US embassy to Jerusalem, but emphasized that Israel must remain adamant regarding its control of not just the capital city, but also Area C of Judea and Samaria.

“The Trump administration has built up credibility with the Israeli people because they’ve done some things that are important that none of their predecessors have done. They defunded the Palestinian Authority, they defunded UNRWA, they left the UN Human Rights Council, and of course, they moved the embassy to Jerusalem.”

“However, they are certain things that Israel cannot concede, and indeed we have to perpetuate our control over Area C in Judea and Samaria.”

Since the 1990s, Judea and Samaria has been under divided control, with the Palestinian Authority receiving civil and security control over Area A, and civil control over Area B, while the Israeli military retains full control over Area C, which makes up roughly 60% of Judea and Samaria.

“That means that we cannot make any territorial compromises whatsoever in Area C, and obviously Jerusalem is not on the table,” Glick continued. “So it really depends what they’re offering. But we have national interests, we have strategic interests, and we’re not going to concede them. I don’t know what is in the plan, but I do know that the responsibility of the next government is to ensure that Israel advances our claims in Judea and Samaria, implements our law in Judea and Samaria in Area C and that we explain to the Trump administration that these are our positions, we’re not going to move them.”

Regarding the future of Judea and Samaria, Glick called for the application of Israeli law to Area C, while allowing the Palestinian Authority to remain intact in Areas A and B.

“We have sovereign rights to Judea and Samaria. Our sovereign claim under international law to Judea and Samaria are stronger than anybody else’s. They emanate from the League of Nations, and were never annulled or superseded. So there is no other nation with sovereign rights to Judea and Samaria, only the Jewish people and the State of Israel. We have to assert these rights, and we have to ensure that they are respected. It’s high time that we start.”

“We have to implement Israeli [civil] law, as opposed to military law, in Area C of Judea and Samaria. The Palestinians have been living under autonomous self-rule… for the past 23 years, since they established the Palestinian Authority…they’re not under Israeli governance. So there is no reason for us to deny them continued self-governance.”