Bennett releases 'New Right' candidate list

New Right unveils Knesset list, with soccer team owner Alona Barkat, ex-IAF pilot Matan Kahane, MK Shuli Muallem, journalist Caroline Glick.

Education Minister Naftali Bennett, the chairman of the nascent New Right party, revealed his faction’s list of candidates for the 21st Knesset on Wednesday, a day before the deadline for candidate submissions to the election committee.

The party’s list reads as follows:

1. Education Minister Naftali Bennett (party chairman)

2.Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked

3. Alona Barkat, owner of the Hapoel Beer Sheva soccer team

4. Matan Kahane, a former Israel Air Force pilot and Colonel

5. MK Shuli Muallem, who joined Bennett and Shaked in bolting from the Jewish Home

6. Caroline Glick, American-born journalist

7. Elyashiv ‘Shivi’ Raichner, journalist from Makor Rishon

8. Uri Shachter, leader of Tzohar movement

9. Amichai Shikli, dean of the Tavor pre-army academy

10. Shirley Pinto, advocate for rights of deaf Israelis

11. Yom Tov Khalfon, attorney

12. Ran Bar-Yosafat, activist