Bennett releases 'New Right' candidate list

Education Minister Naftali Bennett, the chairman of the nascent New Right party, revealed his faction’s list of candidates for the 21st Knesset on Wednesday, a day before the deadline for candidate submissions to the election committee.

The party’s list reads as follows:

1. Education Minister Naftali Bennett (party chairman)

2.Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked

3. Alona Barkat, owner of the Hapoel Beer Sheva soccer team

4. Matan Kahane, a former Israel Air Force pilot and Colonel

5. MK Shuli Muallem, who joined Bennett and Shaked in bolting from the Jewish Home

6. Caroline Glick, American-born journalist

7. Elyashiv ‘Shivi’ Raichner, journalist from Makor Rishon

8. Uri Shachter, leader of Tzohar movement

9. Amichai Shikli, dean of the Tavor pre-army academy

10. Shirley Pinto, advocate for rights of deaf Israelis

11. Yom Tov Khalfon, attorney

12. Ran Bar-Yosafat, activist

