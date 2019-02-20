Bennett releases 'New Right' candidate list

Education Minister Naftali Bennett, the chairman of the nascent New Right party, revealed his faction’s list of candidates for the 21st Knesset on Wednesday, a day before the deadline for candidate submissions to the election committee.
The party’s list reads as follows:
1. Education Minister Naftali Bennett (party chairman)
2.Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked
3. Alona Barkat, owner of the Hapoel Beer Sheva soccer team
4. Matan Kahane, a former Israel Air Force pilot and Colonel
5. MK Shuli Muallem, who joined Bennett and Shaked in bolting from the Jewish Home
6. Caroline Glick, American-born journalist
7. Elyashiv ‘Shivi’ Raichner, journalist from Makor Rishon
8. Uri Shachter, leader of Tzohar movement
9. Amichai Shikli, dean of the Tavor pre-army academy
10. Shirley Pinto, advocate for rights of deaf Israelis
11. Yom Tov Khalfon, attorney
12. Ran Bar-Yosafat, activist