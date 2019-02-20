Acting for the benefit of Jews worldwide
Watch: Farley Weiss, Pres. of National Council of Young Israel, speaks at the Arutz Sheva and Young Israel Pre-election Conference.
Farley Weiss
Arutz Sheva
More Arutz Sheva videos:
|
MainAll NewsUS & CanadaActing for the benefit of Jews worldwide
Acting for the benefit of Jews worldwide
Watch: Farley Weiss, Pres. of National Council of Young Israel, speaks at the Arutz Sheva and Young Israel Pre-election Conference.
Farley Weiss
Arutz Sheva
More Arutz Sheva videos:
top