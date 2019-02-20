Gafni: Gantz should join the next government

MK Moshe Gafni says Netanyahu should for the next government and bring Benny Gantz into it.

MK Moshe Gafni (United Torah Judaism), chairman of the Knesset Finance Committee, said on Tuesday that, as far as he is concerned, Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu should form the next government and bring in Benny Gantz.

"This is a reality that can happen," Gafni told Radio Kol Chai in response to a question about whether the haredim could integrate into left-wing governments. "I went with the right, this was on an order of the Torah sages. There were many times that we were not in the coalition.”

"Is Benny Gantz a leftist? I am not referring to Netanyahu's definition of left. Netanyahu has to form a government and add Benny Gantz. Benny Gantz is not disqualified, I know him," he added.

Gafni addressed rumors that Otzma Yehudit was looking to integrate into United Torah Judaism and said, "There is no such dialogue nor was there ever such a dialogue between Degel Hatorah and Otzma Yehudit. It’s just a spin.”

As for the shelving of the initiative to unite between United Torah Judaism and Shas, Gafni said, "Shas was not interested, Shas has its own goals. We worked together but we are running separately in the elections.”