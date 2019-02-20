Yisrael Beytenu unveils Knesset list

The Yisrael Beytenu party met on Tuesday in Ashkelon and approved the party's list of candidates ahead of the elections for the 21st Knesset.

The party noted that the list combines present Knesset members with many new candidates, and that half of the candidates in the top ten spots on the list are under 40 years of age.

The party's chairman, former defense minister Avigdor Liberman, declared, "We do not care about the polls, we are doing work on the ground. We will win a minimum of 8-9 Knesset seats, and with the hard work of those present here we can reach a double-digit number."

"Our first task in the next right-wing government is first and foremost to prevent surrender to terror, to provide effective protection to the residents of the north, and to ensure the continued strengthening of the IDF," he added.

The top ten spots on the Yisrael Beytenu slate include Liberman, MK Oded Forer, Russian journalist and media personality Evgeny Sova, former Diamond Exchange CEO Eli Avidar, former MK Yulia Malinovsky, MK Hamad Amar, former director general of the Ministry of Immigration and Absorption Alex Kushnir, deputy mayor of Sderot Mark Efraimov, Legal Counsel of the Migdal Haemek Municipality Limor Magen Telem and Dr. Elina Bardach-Yalov.