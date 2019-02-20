The elections in Israel: What do the people really want?

Prior to our general election, we bring you a series of broadcasts explaining our political parties and the complicated election system, with leaders or representative personalities from the parties.
Today you'll hear a general introduction and overview by two very well known and respected political TV and radio commentators.
Also: How President Reuven Rivlin almost lectured 40 of the world's ambassadors to the United Nations about the reality that is Israel today - and how we are misrepresented at the UN.
Plus: The effect on an earlier similar group on their perception of Israel and the subsequent voting pattern.
And: More.
Tags:Radio, Walter's World