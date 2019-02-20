When the US Congressmen visit the Temple Mount

The Golden Calf, Revisionist history and other illusions: Reshaping reality to suit one’s needs.

This week's Torah portion is Ki Tisa, featuring the incident of the Golden Calf, a much misunderstood topic that continues to defy our understanding today.

In this week's edition of Temple Talk, Yitzchak Reuven and Rabbi Chaim Richman share some thoughts about the Torah portion including this elusive topic, and draw parallels to our contemporary reality.

Our hosts continue to frame recent current events in the perspective of our Torah reading, and Yitzchak Reuven reports of an important ascent to the Temple Mount with two visiting US congressmen.