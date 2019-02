Will Yair “Yaya” Fink, who won a realistic slot on the Labor Party agree to evacuate his relatives from Judea and Samaria?

Gil Hoffman interviews Yair “Yaya” Fink, who surprisingly won a realistic slot on the Labor Party list last week.

Yaya explains how he plans to change the country on matters of religion and state, how he would represent native English speakers like himself in the Knesset, and whether he would evacuate his own relatives from their homes in Judea and Samaria.

Gil then takes listeners behind the scenes at Tzipi Livni’s parting press conference.