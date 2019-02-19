Annual forum for dozens of Moscow’s Chabad Shluchim

The Annual Forum for Shluchim who serve as Rabbis of Chabad Houses throughout the capital city of Moscow, hosted about forty people this year, with each of them representing another one of the Capital City’s regions. During the special seminar, this year’s activities were reviewed, and new goals were marked for the upcoming year to benefit the hundreds of thousands of Jews scattered throughout Moscow.

The well organized seminar was opened and directed by Rabbi Mordechai Weisberg, who devotedly oversees the development of Jewish communities throughout Moscow. Together with the Chief Rabbi of Russia Rabbi Berel Lazar, he guides and encourages, advises and strengthens the Shluchim, all while constantly developing new projects and initiatives, especially for the younger generation – children, teens and tweens, to bring them closer to living as observant Jews.

During the course of the forum participants were exposed to new methods in management, amongst a host of fascinating issues relevant to today’s Chabad House Directors and Shluchim in Moscow’s communities. One such speaker was Rabbi Alexander Boroda, President of the Federation of Jewish Communities in the FSU who spoke about enlarging the circle of donors and supporters to each community. Reb Yehuda Davidov announced a new project to the Rabbi in which food parcels for the holidays of Purim and Pesach will be distributed to the needy. This will indirectly, or directly, lead the Jewish community to reach more Jewish families in the various neighborhoods.

One after the other, experts came up and shared their experience on various issues, while the Rabbis listened attentively, absorbing all the new information with the sole purpose of increasing light, and reaching as many Jews as possible in Moscow’s various neighborhoods.