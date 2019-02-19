Obama's daughter: 'Donald Trump is evil'

Secret Facebook page shows picture indicating former first daughter's opinion of her father's successor.

Former US President Barack Obama’s daughter Malia held a secret Facebook account on which she described President Donald Trump as “evil,” according to the Daily Mail.

In a picture uploaded to the account, Malia Obama showed a series of notes against Trump. On the first she wrote, “Donald Trump is president.” On the second, “This is not normal.” On the third, “Donald Trump is evil.” On the fourth, “Don’t be complacent.”

The account stopped being active in 2017. Malia is currently 21.

Among the comments written below the photo about Trump is one by the granddaughter of former Vice President Joe Biden, Finnegan.

“Never saw this. I like it,” she wrote.

The rest of the content on the account is not political, mainly showing selfies and pictures from parties and vacations.