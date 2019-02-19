

Double murder in Armon Hanatziv: 'Torment to the family' 2 relatives of murdered Kadouri couple brought for remand hearing. Police believe background to murder is criminal. Arutz Sheva Staff,

Screenshot Tamar Kadouri Two of the relatives of Yehuda and Tamar Kadouri, who were murdered last month in their home in the Armon Hanatziv neighborhood of Jerusalem, were brought to the court on Tuesday for a remand hearing.



Two others were arrested yesterday and interrogated by police, but were released.



The father of one of the interrogees said: "She has nothing to do with it. You have to use some logic beyond the simple data. They are naive. There is anger at the conduct around us, it torments the whole family."



The details of the suspects and their precise connection to the Kadouri family are under a gag order. Police believe the background to the murder is criminal.



The Kadouris, in their 70s, were found on January 13 in their home in the Armon Hanatziv neighborhood, with signs of severe violence on their bodies.

