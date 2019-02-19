Disgraced ex-congressman Anthony Weiner released from prison

Former New York congressman Anthony Weiner, who was sentenced to 21 months in federal prison for sexting with a 15-year-old girl, was released to a half-way house in Brooklyn.

Weiner will serve the rest of his sentence in the facility, known as a residential re-entry center.

He was captured on video on Sunday paying for a food delivery in front of the facility.

Weiner reported to FMC Devens in Massachusetts — one of the few federal prisons with a residential treatment for sex offenders — on Nov. 6, 2017. In October 2018, three months was knocked off Weiner’s sentence for good behavior. He is scheduled to complete his sentence on May 14.

Following his release, Weiner will have three years of supervised release and is required to register as a sex offender.

Weiner, 54, pleaded guilty in May 2016 to one charge of transferring obscene material to a minor and had faced up to 10 years in prison.

In the fall of 2016, then-FBI Director James Comey cited emails involved in the Weiner case to reopen an investigation into Hillary Clinton’s private server less than two weeks before the presidential election. The FBI shut down the investigation days later, saying that nothing new or damaging had come to light, but Clinton blamed the new probe in part for her loss to Donald Trump.

Weiner’s troubles date back to 2011, when the Jewish lawmaker resigned from Congress after tweeting an explicit photo. He has since been involved in multiple sexting scandals, and his wife, Huma Abedin, a longtime Clinton aide, is divorcing him. They have a 6-year-old son.