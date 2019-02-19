Development in investigation of double murder in Jerusalem

Significant development in investigation into murder of Tamar and Yehuda Kaduri, who were found dead in Armon Hanatziv neighborhood.

A significant development occurred on Monday in the investigation into the double murder of Tamar and Yehuda Kaduri in the Armon Hanatziv neighborhood of Jerusalem last month.

Two relatives of the couple were questioned under police warning, and the suspicion is growing that the background to the murder is criminal.

As part of the investigation, it was cleared for publication a week and a half ago that a suspect was arrested on suspicion of involvement in the murder, but was later released to his home under restrictive conditions following a court order.

"Unfortunately, the suspect was not interrogated by the Shin Bet security service and it seems that they treated him with silk gloves and did not make it difficult for him," said Itamar Ben-Gvir, who represents the Kaduri family, in response to the release of the suspect.

"The family feels that the procedure against the suspect was not exhausted, but in any case, the family is praying that the truth will come out and that the police will continue to investigate the horrific murder of the Kaduri couple.”

The couple were found dead in their apartment with signs of severe violence. Police believe the two were murdered a few days before their bodies found, and the murder was carried out with a knife that the murderer took from the scene.