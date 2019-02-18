Lapid: Merger with Gantz still possible

Yesh Atid Chairman Yair Lapid spoke on Monday evening at the occasion of the launch of his party's list for the upcoming Knesset elections and addressed the possibility of running together with other parties.

"I want to tell you from here what is happening with the option of a merger with Benny Gantz. I know that it does not interest anyone, but we'll talk about it anyway. The option is on the table. I will not take it down until the last minute. We will leave no stone unturned," Lapid said.

"Contrary to everything that has been published, there is no discussion with Benny Gantz about positions, first, second, or a rotation," he said. "That is something we'll discuss at the end of the negotiations, after finalizing the important matters. What is important to me, what is important to us, is that we have given you commitments. I want clear answers to these commitments, and I have not received them at this stage. There is not much time left."

"I want to say from here to Benny Gantz: Here is what I learned in seven years in politics, seven years of fighting in the trenches: you cannot avoid uncomfortable subjects. I made these mistakes, and if we get clear answers, then there is still something to talk about," Lapid concluded.

During the publication of the Yesh Atid Knesset list, Lapid promoted his two confidants - MKs Meir Cohen and Ofer Shelah - to the next places on the list. Cohen will be in second place and Shelah, who served in the current Knesset as faction chairman will be promoted to third place.

Orna Barbibay, the new member, will be in fourth place. Yael German, who was second on the list, moved to fifth place, Karin Elharar to sixth, Yoel Razbuzov to seventh, Eleazar Stern to eighth, and Mickey Levi to ninth place. The first ten were signed by MK Pnina Tamano Shata.