Yesh Atid list revealed ahead of elections

MK Meir Cohen in second place, Orna Barbibay will be in 4th place, Ram Ben-Barak and Yoav Segalovich pushed into top 10.

Yesh Atid party today unveiled its list ahead of the next Knesset elections.

Party Chairman MK Yair Lapid promoted his two confidants - MKs Meir Cohen and Ofer Shelah - to the next places on the list. Cohen will be in second place and Shelah, who served in the current Knesset as faction chairman will be promoted to third place.

Orna Barbibay, the new member, will be in fourth place. Yael German, who was second on the list, moved to fifth place, Karin Elharar to sixth, Yoel Razbuzov to seventh, Eleazar Stern to eighth, and Mickey Levi to ninth place. The first ten were signed by MK Pnina Tamano Shata.

Two new entrants who were considered by Lapid to be a significant acquisitions were pushed into the second ten. Ram Ben-Barak was ranked 11th and Yoav Segalovitch 12th.

13th place belongs to Boaz Toporovsky and 14th place saved for Idan Roll, followed by Yuri Lahav (15), Aliza Lavi (16), Tehila Friedman (17), Moshe Paz (18).

Current polls predict between 10 and 12 seats, and these are the seats currently considered realistic.