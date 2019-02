Muslims clash with police in compound to prevent entry into Sha'ar HaRachamim area.

Five Muslims were arrested today in the Temple Mount compound after they tried to forcibly enter the closed Gate of Mercy compound.

"A short while ago on the Temple Mount, a number of worshipers tried to forcibly enter the entrance of the Gate of Mercy compound, closed according to a court order," the police said.

"A police force in the area prevented their entrance and arrested five suspects for questioning. Visits to the Temple Mount continue as usual."