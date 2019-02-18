Pedestrian run over on highway

Man dies after being run over at the Or Akiva Interchange on Highway 2.

A pedestrian was killed when he was run over by a vehicle on Highway 2 at the Or Akiva Interchange Monday afternoon.

Magen David Adom paramedics arrived at the scene but were forced to determine the victim's death.

Police have blocked the road and have opened an investigation into the incident.

MDA paramedic Adam Arda said: "A man in his 50s was lying on the right lane of the road, only a few dozen meters from a vehicle with severe frame damage and shattered glass. He was unconscious and had suffered a severe systemic injury."

"We performed medical tests to give him medical treatment, but his injury was fatal and we could only determine his death," he added.