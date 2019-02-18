Vigilant policeman saves drowning man at Jaffa Beach

A vigilant policeman alerted the Tel Aviv District Police Unit when he noticed a man in his 30s in distress.

As soon as the report was received, the naval police officers jumped into a police boat and headed to the scene. With the help of the alert policeman, they were able to spot the man at sea.

The man was then pulled from the waters into the police, suffering from exhausted. He was then treated by the MDA teams called to the scene.