Tzipi Livni expected to announce retirement from politics

MK Tzipi Livni, the chairwoman of the Hatnuah party, has called a special press conference set for 1:30 p.m. Monday afternoon, following reports she is planning to retire from politics.

Livni is expected to announce at the conference that she will not run in this year’s legislative election, and that she will be departing from politics.

The 60-year-old former Justice Minister, who once headed the Kadima party, reportedly told associates she was concerned that Hatnuah would fail to cross the electoral threshold, and would cost the left-wing bloc votes.

Polls show Hatnuah falling far below the 3.25% minimum threshold required to enter the Knesset.

Last month, Labor chief Avi Gabbay pulled his faction out of the Zionist Union joint list it had formed with Hatnuah in 2015, leaving Livni’s faction to run alone in the April elections.

Since then, Livni’s faction has struggled to gain traction in the polls. Despite talk of an alternative alliance with either Yesh Atid or the Israel Resilience Party, no new union has emerged.