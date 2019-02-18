Police begin evacuation of settlement neighborhood

Border Police launch operation to dismantle a number of buildings in the Zeit Ra'anan area in Talmonim district of western Samaria.

Dozens of Border Police officers joined Civil Administration officials in the town of Zeit Ra’anan Monday morning, ahead of planned evacuation for part of the community.

Seven structures are slated for demolition Monday in the town Zeit Ra’anan in the Talmonim bloc in southwestern Samaria.

Residents say they requested an extension of several days in order to prepare for the evictions, in exchange for promises of an orderly evacuation. But it appears Monday that Civil Administration officials are going through with the demolition as originally planned.

It should be noted that one of the buildings expected to be destroyed by the Border Police is the workshop of Matanya Aharonovitch, brother of Zvi Aharonovitch from the Nativ Ha’avot neighborhood in Gush Etzion. His carpentry shop was destroyed a year ago when police evacuated most of the neighborhood.

The residents also reported that Yisrael Gantz, head of the Binyamin Regional Council, is trying to prevent the demolition and reach an agreement with Civil Administration officials on the matter.

Locals say they received notice Monday morning that no occupied residential buildings will be demolished in today's evacuation.