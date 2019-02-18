New appointments by IDF Chief of Staff Kochavi

Recently-minted IDF Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi selecting his first commanding posts as head of the army.

Prime Minister and Defense Minister Binyamin Netanyahu has approved recommendations by Chief of Staff Lieutenant General Aviv Kochavi to appoint Commander of the Northern Command Major General Yosef Strick as Commander of the Ground Forces.

The current commander of the Northern Command and Miltary Colleges, Major General Amir Baram will be appointed as commander of the Northern Corps.

The decision regarding the future of the Northern Corps command will be discussed and examined in the coming weeks by the General Staff.

Brigadier General Itai Virov will be appointed to the position of Commander of the Military Colleges and will be promoted to the rank of Major General.

Brigadier General Yehuda Fuchs will be appointed to serve as IDF Attaché in Washington.

The new appointments will take effect in the coming months.