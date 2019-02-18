Poll: 63 seats for right-wing bloc

Kan 11 News poll shows that Likud and Gantz's party are maintaining stability. Left does not have a coalition, even if Arab parties join.

The Likud and Benny Gantz’s Israel Resilience party are maintaining stability in the polls, while religious Zionism is strengthening and reclaiming its achievements from the 2013 elections, according to a Kan 11 News poll published on Sunday evening and conducted by the Direct Polls Institute.

If elections were held today, found the poll, the Likud led by Binyamin Netanyahu would win 30 seats. The alliance between Gantz’s Israel Resilience and Moshe Ya’alon’s Telem party wins 20 seats, similar to a previous poll published at the end of last week.

Labor, headed by Avi Gabbay, is gaining momentum and would win 10 Knesset seats, as does Yair Lapid’s Yesh Atid. The New Right, headed by Naftali Bennett and Ayelet Shaked, would win 8 seats, down two from the last poll.

The Joint List – comprised of Hadash, Balad and Ra'am – has six seats, as does the Ta'al party headed by Ahmed Tibi. United Torah Judaism wins six seats as well. Shas headed by Aryeh Deri and Yisrael Beytenu headed by Avigdor Liberman both have five seats, as do the Jewish Home and Meretz. Moshe Kahlon’s Kulanu wins four seats.

The following parties do not pass the electoral threshold: Moshe Feiglin’s Zehut, Orly Levy-Abekasis’ Gesher, Otzma Yehudit and Tzipi Livni’s Hatnua party.

These results mean that a right wing-haredi bloc made up of the Likud, the New Right, United Torah Judaism, Shas, Yisrael Beytenu and Kulanu yields a coalition of 63 seats.

On the other hand, the left-center bloc stands at just 45 seats. This bloc would be made up of Israel Resilience, Yesh Atid, Labor and Meretz. Even if the two Arab parties agree to be part of such a bloc, it would only have a total of 57 seats.