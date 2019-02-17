IDF soldier injured by terrorist bomb on Gaza border

Explosive device thrown at IDF soldiers on Gaza border, leaving one moderately injured. IDF tanks open fire on Hamas positions in response.

An IDF soldier was injured after an explosive device detonated near the Gaza border Sunday evening as hundreds of Arab rioters attack Israeli forces stationed along the frontier.

Hundreds of Arab rioters hurled rocks and explosive devices at IDF soldiers along the border separating Israel and the northern Gaza Strip Sunday evening.

“Over the last hour, a violent riot was instigated in the northern Gaza Strip, during which dozens of rioters hurled explosive devices and rolled burning tires at IDF soldiers and the security fence,” an IDF spokesperson said.

Initial reports say the bomb in question was hurled at the soldier along the border fence. The victim’s condition is said to be moderate.

The injured soldier was treated at the scene before being evacuated to Soroka Medical Center in Beer Sheva.

“During the riot, an IDF soldier was injured after what appears to have been an explosive device that was hurled at him exploded,” the IDF spokesperson added. “The soldier was evacuated to the hospital for medical treatment.”

The Palestinian Authority’s WAFA media outlet reported that nine Gazans were wounded by IDF fire following the bomb attack.

The IDF later reported that Israeli tanks had opened fire on Hamas positions in the Gaza Strip in retaliation for the bomb attack.

“Earlier this evening, an IDF soldier was injured after what appears to have been an explosive device that was hurled at him exploded. In response, IDF tanks targeted two Hamas military posts in the northern Gaza Strip,” an army spokesperson said.