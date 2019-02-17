The moment Bennett realized he had to leave the Jewish Home

Education Minister Naftali Bennett explained on Sunday evening how he came to realize that it was time to leave the Jewish Home party and found a new political party together with Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked.

"There were two moments [of realization]," Bennett said. "The first was the ultimatum, when I saw how the religious are in Netanyahu's pocket, how much he knows how to play and maneuver, and ultimately to weaken the political power of religious Zionism."

According to Bennett, Netanyahu "wants to return to the days before we entered politics. He wants to bring the religious back to the position of the 'synagogue warden.' I saw that he had succeeded to a great extent. The second moment was when Bibi announced the elections, and then I realized that if we did not make the move then, religious Zionism could be erased in terms of its political power."

In an interview with the Kikar HaShabbat Hebrew news site, Bennett said that the agreement between the Jewish Home and National Union would allow both factions to make it into the next Knesset by clearing the electoral threshold.

"We, the New Right, will become a big and significant party. We will double the strength [of the religious Zionist parties] and we will receive 14-15 mandates and we will guard the land of Israel."