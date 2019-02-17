Jewish Home Chairman Rabbi Rafi Peretz and National Union Chairman Bezalel Smotrich visited the Hesder Yeshiva in Sderot on Sunday morning, following the finalization of their agreement to run together in the upcoming elections.

Speaking with the Yeshiva students, Rabbi Peretz said that "MK Smotrich is a partner in a united path in favor of the religious Zionist public. Our path is one of shared values ​​that takes responsibility for the entire nation."

"It's important for me to say to the residents of Sderot and the Gaza vicinity. It's no accident that we're here," added Rabbi Peretz. "As the IDF Chief Rabbi, I came here a lot. I was here in Sderot during hard times, but I did not see the spirit fall."

He said that religious Zionism is "thriving and expanding."

"This is a miracle, but what is happening here with you is also wonderful. We chose to come here as the first step following our partnership. We came here because religious Zionism has a pioneering mission, to continue to operate in Sderot and the Gaza vicinity," said Rabbi Peretz.