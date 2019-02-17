Close relative of Rabbi Chaim Kanievsky dies suddenly, leaving her seven children orphans teetering on the edge of poverty.

Seven children from Bnei Brak were hurled headfirst into chaos recently after the untimely passing of their mother.

The mother was reportedly a close relative of Rav Chaim Kanievsky, and a great-granddaughter of Rav Elyashiv zt”l. The widower is unable to single-handedly tend to the needs of his children and simultaneously support them, and the family is now living at dangerous levels of poverty.

Rav Kanievsky issued an urgent appeal to the public on behalf of the family:

“Our hearts are broken and ours eyes darkened by the passing of my relative, the wife of the avrech shlit”a. It is surely a great mitzvah to help her seven orphans.

"Each person who helps these orphans … his prayers and all his requests will be answered from Heaven."

The grieving widow and children and their loved ones hope that the appeal and bracha from the Gadol will help them to gain the attention and compassion of the Jewish People. If they are not successful in fundraising, they are in danger of homelessness.

Those who wish to join Rav Chaim Kanievsky in saving a devastated family from poverty, and to receive his bracha in return, can do so here for a limited time.

