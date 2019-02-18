MK Miki Zohar of the Likud party appealed to the head of Central Elections Committee, Judge Hanan Meltzer, to open an investigation into the meeting that took place between Palestinian Authority (PA) chairman Mahmoud Abbas and the Mayor of Nazareth, in which Abbas requested that the Joint List not be disassembled.

According to MK Zohar, “There is a limit to every trick. The matter before us is very serious in my eyes. We are talking of a blatant intervention by a foreign entity that is hostile to Israel, in the democratic elections in Israel.”

“I have turned to the Chairman of the Elections Committee to launch an urgent investigation and I have no intention of letting the matter go until it is completely clarified,” Zohar added.

Zohar’s remarks come amid reports that Abbas met with Ali Salam, the mayor of Nazareth in Ramallah. It was said that Abbas called on Salam to continue working to ensure the continued existence of the Joint List.

According to reports, the PA is pressuring the mayor of Nazareth to not join Ahmed Tibi’s list so as not to harm the Joint List headed by Ayman Odeh.