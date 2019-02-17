Officer indicted for not preventing beating of detained Arabs

Two and a half weeks after the indictment against the five soldiers of the Netzach Yehuda Battalion for beating Palestinian Arab detainees, an indictment was also filed against the commander of the five, an officer with the rank of lieutenant.



The incident took place when soldiers from the Netzach Yehuda Battalion, two of whose members were murdered in the terror attack at the Givat Assaf junction, arrested Palestinian Arabs suspected of assisting the terrorist who carried out the attack in which their friends were murdered.



In the indictment, the officer is charged with offenses of non-prevention of crime, injury due to negligence and inappropriate behavior, after he noticed that his soldiers were violently assaulting Arab detainees while they were handcuffed and blindfolded.

According to the indictment, the officer did not prevent his soldiers from continuing to beat the detainees, thereby not fulfilling his duty and responsibility as an officer and commander of the unit.



The officer was suspended following the incident.

Military officials explain that the officer was not involved in beating the detainees. "The indictment was submitted because he did not exercise his command responsibility and did not prevent the violence."