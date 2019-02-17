Tensions between the PLO and Islamic Jihad

Abbas orders Fatah not meet with Islamic Jihad counterparts as the latter doesn't recognize the PLO as representative of the Palestinians.

The Islamic Jihad terror group has responded strongly to the statements of Azzam al-Ahmed, a Fatah leader, whereby, as per Abbas’ decision, Fatah representatives will be prohibited from meeting with their Islamic Jihad counterparts because Islamic Jihad does not recognize the PLO.

Fatah, founded by Yasser Arafat, is the largest faction of the PLO, the latter of which runs the Palestinian Authority, currently headed by Mahmoud Abbas.

Iמ an official statement the Islamic Jihad noted that their organization will not fight for a meeting with Azzam Ahmed and other elements representing a policy which does not serve the "Palestinian people" but leads to bargaining and the selling of the people's rights.

“If the PLO meets the criteria of Azzam al-Ahmed, then we will not become its members, and that is the position we expressed in Moscow, and what we say everywhere,” the statement said.

The conference in question was held last week in Moscow for the Palestinian organizations on the matter of internal Palestinian reconciliation.

A representative of the Islamic Jihad refused to sign a joint statement because it included reference to the establishment of a Palestinian state within the 1967 borders.

“We were part of the Fatah movement and the Al-Aqsa Martyrs’ Brigades in a campaign and a path of struggle, jihad and joint actions on all the area of the homeland, and we will be faithful to this path,” he said.

It should be noted that in the past, Mahmoud Abbas had expressed an interest in integrating Hamas and Islamic Jihad into the PLO. The PA does not regard the Islamic Jihad as a terrorist organization.