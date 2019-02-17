Heather Nauert withdraws from consideration as UN ambassador

State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert said on Saturday night she has withdrawn from consideration as UN ambassador, CNN reported.

President Donald Trump announced in December he was picking Nauert to replace Nikki Haley, but the formal nomination had not yet been sent to the Senate.

"I am grateful to President Trump and Secretary Pompeo for the trust they placed in me for considering me for the position of US Ambassador to the United Nations. However, the past two months have been grueling for my family and therefore it is in the best interest of my family that I withdraw my name from consideration. Serving in the Administration for the past two years has been one of the highest honors of my life and I will always be grateful to the President, the Secretary, and my colleagues at the State Department for their support," Nauert said in a statement from the State Department.

The State Department said Trump will make an announcement about a new nominee soon.

Nauert was brought on to the State Department under former Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and continue to serve as spokeswoman under his successor, Mike Pompeo. Before that, she was an anchor for Fox News.

Haley announced in October that she would exit the administration by the end of 2018, citing her desire to "take a break" from public service.