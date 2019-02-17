Lod man was murdered over a parking spot

Police arrest father and son suspected of murdering a man after a dispute over a parking spot.

Yuri Podoveni, a 43-year-old resident of Lod, was shot and killed on Thursday in an industrial zone in central Israel.

Investigations show that the Holon murder, which took place next to the storehouse where Podoveni worked, was the result of an argument over a parking spot.

Two suspects, a father and son, were arrested by Israel Police. On Friday, the Tel Aviv Magistrates Court extended the suspects' arrest by ten days.

Podoveni is survived by his wife, Sigalit Keren, two daughters from her first marriage, and the couple's two-year-old daughter - who he waited 17 years for.

Podoveni will be laid to rest on Monday, in the civilian cemetery at Kibbutz Givat Brenner.