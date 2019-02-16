New Right: 'Histadrut leader is an obvious leftist'

Histadrut labor union head Avi Nissenkorn has joined Benny Gantz's new party, "Israel Resilience," a Saturday night report said.

"[Benny] Gantz proved this evening that the Histadrut labor union and the big committees come before everything else," a party statement read. "Instead of worrying about the entire Israeli public, lowering the cost of living in order to help the weaker sectors, Gantz is connecting with the big committees.

"You can guess what this will do to your electric bill, to the pensions of those who are well-connected, to the strikes at the ports, to the possibility of changing something in the public services which are in desperate need of a revamp. Nissenkorn is an obvious leftist, and the fact that he joined up with Gantz is no surprise.

"On April 9, Israeli citizens will need to choice: the New Right versus the old left - in security, in the courts, and now, obviously, in the economy as well.

"We want to note that NIssenkorn himself, when elections were held for Histadrut chairman, said that unlike his competitor, MK Shelly Yachimovich, he himself was not looking for a job or a work arrangement, but was going to remain in the position for the entire term. In one of the interviews, he was asked if he would join politics, but denied it, claiming, 'My entire being is the Histadrut.'"