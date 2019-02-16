'We'll be the surprise of the elections'

Jewish Home, National Union leaders say they'll discuss merge with other parties, will recommend PM Netanyahu continue in his position.

Jewish Home Chairman Rabbi Rafi Peretz and National Union Chairman Bezalel Smotrich on Saturday night appeared together on Channel 12's "Meet the Israeli Press" show.

Rabbi Peretz was unfazed by the recent trend of voters preferring the Likud or New Right parties over his own.

"Many voters have left us over the years," he said. "I feel a connection with these people. I have a common language with them and we will call them to come home."

When asked whether the Jewish Home-National Union party would unite with the Otzma Yehudit party, Smotrich said, "We will examine every possible option of unity, with all of the Religious Zionist [parties] and in the entire right-wing camp."

"I'll say it clearly: Religious Zionism is a national movement which believes in a Jewish and democratic State of Israel," Rabbi Peretz said. "Whoever is our natural partner - that's great. Bezalel and I will sit and think together about this issue in the coming days."

He also said after the elections, his party will recommend Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu for prime minister.