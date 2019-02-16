Samaria Regional Council Head Yossi Dagan praised the joint Jewish Home-National Union party list but warned that the right still needs the list to include both the Otzma Yehudit party as well as former MK Eli Yishai's party.

If the four parties do not join, he said, "the right-wing government is in danger."

"The entire public is happy and praising the unity between the Jewish Home and National Union parties, but we have no time to debate or to hold long negotiations with the other right-wing parties regarding negotiations. Right now we need unity between all the right-wing parties. The one who prevents such unity will be responsible for the fate of all of the settlements."

"Ideological purity or concerns about placement on the party's list may gift control to the left. Considerations regarding chairs do not take priority over saving Israel's settlements. I want to say clearly: A leftist government and a second Oslo may be just around the corner. Ending up with leftist government because too many right-wing parties did not pass the electoral threshold is not as far-off a possibility as it seems."

Recent surveys have shown that if the Jewish Home, National Union, Otzma Yehudit, and Yishai's "Yachad" party join together, they will receive 8 or 9 Knesset seats and be able to prevent the formation of a left-wing government. However, the surveys also showed that running separately, all four run a very real risk of failing to pass the electoral threshold.