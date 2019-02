Ruth Bader Ginsburg returns to Supreme Court for 1st time since cancer operation.

US Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has returned to her place of work for the first time since cancer surgery in December.

Ginsburg, 85, on Friday attended a private conference at the Supreme Court in Washington D.C., CNBC reported.

Following the surgery in December to remove cancer from her lungs, Ginsburg was declared cancer-free. She has had two other bouts of cancer.

The Supreme Court will meet next in public session on Feb. 19.