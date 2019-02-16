Maaleh Adumim fire injures 7

Man and boy jump out of second-floor window to escape fire.

A 60-year-old man and a 16-year old boy were moderately injured on Saturday after they jumped to escape a fire which had broken out on the second floor of a residential building in Maaleh Adumim.

At approximately 1:00p.m., Magen David Adom (MDA) received a report of a fire which broke out on the second floor of a three-story building. Three firefighting teams were called to the scene, working to extinguish the fire and evacuate the families from the building.

The two moderately injured victims were forced to jump from the second story, and suffered injuries to their limbs.

Five other people suffered light injuries due to smoke inhalation.

Magen David Adom (MDA) paramedics provided first aid to the seven victims and evacuated them to two Jerusalem hospitals.