'Shabbat bus' drives ahead - for a fee

Labor party keeps 'Shabbat bus' service, but cancels plan to offer it free of charge.

The 'Shabbat (Sabbath) bus' run by Israel's Labor party on Friday began running in the central city of Rishon Lezion.

Dozens of activists joined the trip.

However, the trip was not offered free of charge.

On Friday, the Central Elections Committee chairman, Supreme Court Judge Hanan Melcer, issued a temporary restraining order barring the Labor party from operating a free bus service on Saturdays, since accepting the free ride could be considered a forbidden gift according to election law.

The decision came after the Sephardic-haredi Shas party petitioned Melcer to act to stop the free bus rides, claiming the offer was "cynical and defiant."

"It insults many citizens who are interested in retaining the State's Jewish character," the party said.