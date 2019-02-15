New footage published of 2015 Hezbollah attack

Lebanese Al Mayadeen TV publishes new footage of 2015 attack in Har Dov in which two soldiers were killed.

The Lebanese Al Mayadeen TV, which is affiliated with the Hezbollah terrorist organization, on Friday published new video footage of the 2015 Hezbollah attack in Har Dov in the Golan Heights, in which IDF soldiers Yochai Kalangel and Dor Chaim Nini were killed and seven others injured.

The footage shows an anti-tank missile being fired at the patrol vehicle in which the two soldiers who were killed were traveling, as well as the moment of the explosion.

The new footage was published as part of a show entitled "A Stubborn Response," which presented Hezbollah's version of the revenge attack in January of 2015 following the elimination in Quneitra of an Iranian general and a Hezbollah cell led by Jihad Mughniyeh, son of Hezbollah commander Imad Mugniyeh who was eliminated in 2008.

The Al Mayadeen program, according to a report on Channel 12 News, stated that Hezbollah made a decision to respond to the eliminations in a manner that was equivalent to the way in which the senior commanders were eliminated.

Hezbollah terrorists quoted in the report said the decision to retaliate in the ​​Har Dov area was made due to the fact that it is agreed that this is an area under occupation. The area was also chosen because the organization identified that despite the many reinforcements in the days following the elimination at in Quneitra, the sector in which the attack took place was relatively exposed.

