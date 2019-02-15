Court slaps brakes on Shabbat bus

Supreme Court Judge Hanan Meltzer issued a temporary restraining order Friday barring the Labor party from operating a free bus service on Saturdays.

The court ruled that accepting the free ride could be considered a forbidden gift, according to election law.

The petition against the bus service was submitted by Attorney Shimon Gigi on behalf of the Shas party. It claimed that "offering a bus service and rides that do not go to the polling booths and back are a forbidden gift".

It added: "The Shas movement sees this action by the Labor Party as a cynical and provocative act, which hurts the feelings of many citizens who wish to preserve the Jewish character of the state."

The Labor Party responded by saying that "Shas will not decide whether or not there will be public transport of Shabbat. Operation of bus service on Shabbat is a social matter. It is economical and it is just."